Plymouth library hosts events during Ice Festival weekend

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Events that take place in the warm indoors will be available at the Plymouth District Library on Saturday and Sunday during the Ice Festival.

The library will host two special programs – one for children and one for adults.

On Saturday, Jan 13, at 2 p.m., songwriter, storyteller and historian Lee Murdock will be performing in the library’s main meeting rooms. Murdock’s musical influences span 15 generations, combining ragtime, Irish, blues and folk styles. The concert is free of charge and no advance registration is required.

The next day, on Ice Festival Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m., families can stop by the library to enjoy winter crafts, hot chocolate and coffee.

“These winter events over the last few years have been a big hit,“ the library's youth services coordinator, Carol Champagne said. “We find that folks come in and, while the children enjoy the activities, the parents enjoy visiting with neighbors and friends.”

The library will have regular hours on Ice Festival weekend, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more library information, visit plymouthlibrary.org

