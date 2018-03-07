Plymouth man accused of stealing items from Planet Fitness lockers in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - A 27-year-old Plymouth man was arrested early this month on suspicion of stealing items from a Planet Fitness locker room.

Police said Daniel Edwards entered unlocked lockers at the Planet Fitness on Five Mile Road in Livonia on multiple occasions and took items left inside by gym customers.

Livonia police Capt. Ron Taig said a person at the gym reported that someone had gone into their locker and used their keys to access their vehicle in the parking lot. After police were called, they spoke with employees at the fitness center, who provided security footage.

Edwards was arrested and arraigned on three misdemeanors in Livonia's 16th District Court. He is charged with two counts of larceny under $200 and one count of fraud scheme, which came after he used a credit card taken from one of the vehicles, Taig said.

Edwards was given a $6,000 bond, but online records don't show him as an inmate in the Wayne County Jail.

Taig said Edwards is believed to be a suspect in a few other larceny cases in Livonia, including at LA Fitness on Plymouth Road and at Panchero's Mexican Grill on Haggerty Road. Both of those incidents happened in 2015, Taig said.

If convicted, Taig faces up to 93 days in jail on the misdemeanor counts.

