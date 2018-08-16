Plymouth Township police say woman stole thousands of dollars from temple donation box

This woman was caught on video stealing from a temple's donation box in Plymouth Township, police said.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Plymouth Township police said a woman stole thousands of dollars from a donation box at a temple.

The woman was seen at the Sikh Temple at 40600 Schoolcraft Road the past two Sundays, according to officials. She was caught on video around 4:05 p.m. Sunday breaking into the donation box and stuffing money into her purse.

Police said between $2,000 and $3,000 was stolen. The woman was using a distinctive black, white and red purse.

The woman has dark hair, a medium build and a tattoo on the inside of her left forearm, according to authorities. She left in a gray Ford Fusion, which is pictured below.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the Plymouth Township Police Department at 734-354-3246.

The suspected thief left in a gray Ford Fusion, police said. (WDIV)

