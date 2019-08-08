Police: 1 in custody after shots exchanged between vehicles in Harper Woods

One person has been taken into custody. (WDIV)

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - One person was taken into custody Thursday after gunshots were fired between the occupants of two vehicles in Harper Woods, police said.

Officers were called at 2:27 p.m. Thursday to the area of Elkhart Street and Lansdowne Avenue in Harper Woods.

Witnesses said the occupants of two vehicles had been involved in the firing of multiple gunshots. Officers searched the area and located one of the vehicles in Detroit, according to authorities.

One person was taken into custody.

Police said they found several shell casings at the scene.

There are no reports of victims or damage from the gunfire, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harper Woods police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

