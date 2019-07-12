Police: 10-year-old dies after Toledo minivan driver crashes while passing car in no-passing zone

HUDSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 10-year-old boy was killed Friday when the Toledo woman driving the minivan he was in crashed head-on into another vehicle while passing a car in a no-passing zone, according to police.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday on Carleton Road near Dey Highway in Hudson Township, officials said.

A 50-year-old Toledo woman was driving a Honda minivan on Carleton Road and tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to authorities.

The minivan struck a Chrysler 200 head-on, police said. The Chrysler was being driven by a 27-year-old Adrian man. He was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The 50-year-old woman was taken to Promedica Toledo with serious injuries, medical officials said.

Police said a 10-year-old boy in the minivan was taken to Bixby Hospital, where he died.

State troopers said it doesn't appear drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

