OXFORD, Mich. - A 16-year-old boy drowned in Clear Lake in Oxford Sunday evening, police say.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday at Clear Lake -- the 700 block of Maloney Street.

The boy was with two friends and they were swimming to a floating platform approximately 50 feet from shore. The boy was unable to swim to the platform and drowned.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit.com as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.