Police: 17-year-old stabbed, robbed in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and robbed late Monday evening in Bloomfield Township.

The incident happened at 9:25 p.m. near the 1200 block of Ward Road.

The victim was riding a bike northbound on Ward Road. He was about to ride past the subject, who was walking, but the subject stepped in front of the victim to stop him. The subject demanded the victim's bike, wallet and backpack.

The subject then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice. The subject also punched the victim in the face and threatened to kill him during the attack.

The victim got away and called 911 after making contact with a resident.

The subject is described as a black male in his mid-20s, 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with black drawstrings, black Adidas athletic pants with a white strip down the sides, a purple bandana and black Nike shoes. The subject left the scene southbound on Ward Road riding the victim's bike.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information, call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

