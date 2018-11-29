Police: 18-year-old dies after being shot, running across street, collapsing at Detroit liquor store

An 18-year-old died after being shot on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An 18-year-old man died after being shot then running across the street and collapsing at a Detroit liquor store, according to police.

The man was shot at 11:08 a.m. Thursday in the 24000 block of West McNichols Road on the city's west side, police said.

He ran from across the street into the liquor store, where he collapsed, according to officials.

The man was taken to an emergency room, where he died, officials said.

Police don't have any suspect information. The shooting is still under investigation.

