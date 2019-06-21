Police: 18-year-old man carjacked, shot multiple times overnight in Detroit

Police said a teen was carjacked and shot overnight in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An 18-year-old man was carjacked and shot multiple times overnight in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened at 2:39 a.m. Friday near Schoolcraft and Faust Avenue on Detroit's west side, officials said.

Family members took the victim to the hospital, where he was rushed to surgery, police said. He is currently stable.

The stolen vehicle was a burgundy two-door 1988 Buick Reatta with Michigan license plate DXD5403, according to authorities.

Police don't have a description of the shooter.

