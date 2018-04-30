Police: 19-year-old man fatally shot during suspected drug deal in Pittsfield Township

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Pittsfield Township on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (WDIV)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 19-year-old man was killed Saturday during a suspected drug deal in a parking lot in Pittsfield Township.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Glencoe Hills Drive at the Glencoe Hills Apartments.

Police said the incident was the result of a robbery related to narcotics in a pre-arranged meeting.

The victim, Christopher Marsh Jr., of Ypsilanti Township, was found with multiple gunshots and taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the suspects are two black men, between the ages of 19 and 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-994-2911.

