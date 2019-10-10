Police: 2 men arrested for possession of crack cocaine in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Two men were arrested Tuesday for possession of crack cocaine, Eastpointe police said.

Dennis Apice and Richo Coleman were arrested Tuesday night as part of Operation "Crack" Down, Easpointe police and firefighters said.

Apice, 42, of Fraser, and Coleman, 33, of Detroit, are charged with possession of crack cocaine. This is Coleman's second notice, officials said.

Apice is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail. Coleman is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Dennis Apice (WDIV)

Richo Coleman (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.