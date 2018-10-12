Police: 2 seriously hurt in Monroe crash after car turns in front of ambulance responding to call

An ambulance was damaged in a crash while resopnding to a call in Monroe. (WDIV)

MONROE, Mich. - Two people were seriously injured and two paramedics were taken to the hospital after a car was struck by an ambulance that was responding to a call in Monroe, police said.

A Monroe County ambulance was heading south on Telegraph Road around 9 a.m. Friday with its emergency lights and sirens activated, witnesses said.

All other traffic on the roadway had moved aside to allow the ambulance to pass, according to Monroe police.

Officials said a driver turned left out of a driveway and was struck by the ambulance. The driver and the passenger were seriously injured, police said.

The two paramedics in the ambulance suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

All four victims were taken to hospitals, officials said.

Monroe police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500.

