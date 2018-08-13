Police: 2-year-old hospitalized after shooting self with father's gun at home on Detroit's east side

The incident happened at a home on Laing Street between Casino Avenue and Moross Road, according to officials. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital Monday after he found his father's gun and shot himself at a home on Detroit's east side, police said.

The incident happened at a home on Laing Street between Casino Avenue and Moross Road, according to officials.

The boy found his father's gun inside the home, police said.

Officials said he was taken to St. John Hospital in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

