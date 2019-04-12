Police: 20-year-old man in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side

A 20-year-old man was shot in Detroit, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at 11:03 p.m. Thursday in the 18000 block of Wisconsin Street, according to authorities.

Police said the man was sitting in a Jeep in front of his home when a vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots, striking him.

He was driven to a hospital, where he's in critical condition, medical officials said.

Authorities said the shooter was in an unknown black vehicle.

