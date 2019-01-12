Police: 21-year-old man found dead in vacant Detroit building

A 21-year-old man was found dead on the 9th floor of a vacant building located on St. Aubin Street near East Ferry Street Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was with a group of friends playing a game of hide and seek inside the vacant building around 12:30-9:30 a.m. when the victim ran off to hide and possibly fell threw the elevator shaft on the 9th floor.

After friends were unable to locate the victim, they left and returned later in the morning with flashlights searching for him. They found the victim's body inside an elevator shaft on the first floor covered by debris.