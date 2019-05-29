Police: 23-year-old in hospital, 60-year-old arrested after shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 23-year-old man was hospitalized and a 60-year-old man was taken into custody after a shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

The men were consuming alcohol at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Lakeview Street when they got into an argument and the older man fired shots, grazing the younger man, according to authorities.

The 23-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, police said.

Authorities said they took the 60-year-old into custody and recovered the weapon.

