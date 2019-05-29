Police: 26-year-old man shot while riding inside moving car in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 26-year-old man was shot Tuesday while riding inside a moving car in Oakland County, police said.

Deputies were called at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Kettering Street in Pontiac.

A man told police he had been a passenger in a car heading north of Kettering Street when he heard several gunshots.

He noticed he had been grazed by one of the bullets and called 911 when he got home, police said.

Paramedics treated the man for a non-life-threatening injury on the side of his head.

The man told police he had no idea who would have shot him. Police found a bullet hole in the driver's side of the car and a spent bullet inside the car, according to authorities.

Deputies said several apartments in the area of Newman Lane had also been damaged by gunshots. Eight .40-caliber spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.

Detectives continue to investigate.

