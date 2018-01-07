3 injured, 1 critically, after shooting outside east side club

DETROIT - Three men were shot outside an after-hours club on the east side early Sunday.

One is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the chest around 5 a.m. on East 7 Mile near Schoenherr.

Police were at the scene most of the day at the building that has no signage. It’s not obvious the building is an after-hours club, but people who live in the area said it’s a popular spot.

Police are now looking for the shooter.

Police towed an SUV and closed off an alley behind the club as they investigated the triple shooting.

"I know for sure the nightclub down there doesn’t close," one resident said. "They (are) always running but never heard anything happen (at) that nightclub."

A 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left buttock and leg. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in serious condition.

A 58-year-old man was shot at least three times in the chest and was rushed to a hospital, where he is in extremely critical condition, police said.

Police said another victim, a 26-year-old man, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was listed in stable condition.

"That’s real bad," another resident said. "I feel sorry for them, and I hope they get well and stay away from the bull."

The shooter is unknown.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.