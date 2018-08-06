Police: 3 men steal hard drive containing customer info from Independence Twp. AT&T store

Three men are suspected of stealing a cash register hard drive from an Independence Township AT&T store in a robbery Friday. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities are looking for three men who are suspected of stealing a hard drive from an Independence Township AT&T store in a robbery Friday.

Investigators with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said three men entered the store on Sahsabaw Road shortly before 6 p.m. One of the men reportedly approached the counter and used a knife to cut a cord from the cash register. The suspects then fled on foot with the hard drive portion of the register.

Deputies responded and began searching the area with a K-9 unit, but the suspects were not located.

Investigators said the stolen hard drive contained customer information, but there are security protocols put in place to prevent the suspects from accessing that information.

The first suspect was described by police as a black male, 5'9", wearing track pants and a white t-shirt.

The second suspect was described as a black male, 5'8", wearing orange shorts and a white t-shirt.

The third suspect was described as a black male wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, and black and white shoes.

Surveillance photos from the sheriff's office show the suspects and a vehicle described as a grey or silver Pontiac Grand Prix with black rims.

Three men are suspected of stealing a cash register hard drive from an Independence Township AT&T store in a robbery Friday. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.