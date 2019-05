STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police said thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen in a smash-and-grab at a Kay Jewelers store at the Lakeside Mall.

Three men are accused of breaking glass with a hammer and stealing from the store Thursday at 8 p.m. One man is in custody, the other two fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sterling Heights police at 586-446-2800.

