Police: 3-year-old child shot in apparent drive-by shooting in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - A 3-year-old boy was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting while in his home early Sunday morning in River Rouge.

The shooting took place about 2:45 a.m. on Campbell Street in River Rouge, according to police. The bullet came from behind the house.

Jamar Lee Quinn Jr., 3, was hit in the head while sleeping and was taken to a hospital. He's listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The shooter remains at large, according to police. A description of that person has not yet been released.

Meanwhile, Danielle Davis and her family are praying for strength after what happened to her son, Jamar.

"He's suffering,” Davis said. “He's just laying there and it's sad because my baby -- that's my baby."

The home, near Hall Street, was shot at repeatedly. Davis now has questions for the person responsible.

“Why did you shoot my baby in his head? He laying up in (the) children's hospital with a tube down his throat,” Davis said.

A week earlier, someone shot up the front of the house, shattering a window.

“Let's get together so we can stop this violence in the neighborhood,” said Charletta Hudson, a neighbor of the Davis family.

Davis described her son as a loving and playful boy.

“I just want my baby to have justice,” she said. “I want people to tell me why.”

River Rouge police collected shell casings outside the house Sunday afternoon.

“I want the police to be involved because something has to give,” Davis said. “Something has to give.”

Jamar’s family members said they will continue to lean on their faith.

“I'm just lost for words,” Davis said. “I just want people to pray.”

