Police: 3-year-old girl grazed by bullets as grandmother removes AK-47 from home in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A 3-year-old girl was injured Wednesday morning when her grandmother was removing an AK-47 that she found in a home in Warren.

The shooting happened in the 13300 block of Charlotte Avenue, across the street from McKinley Elementary School.

Police said a woman was removing an AK-47 from the home when it went off.

The woman's granddaughter was grazed by bullets in both legs. The injuries are non-life threatening.

No other information was made available.

