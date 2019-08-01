Police: 31-year-old man shot outside party store on Grand River in Detroit

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

DETROIT - A 31-year-old man was shot Wednesday outside a party store on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 21000 block of Grand River Avenue.

Authorities said the man was shot by an unknown person who drove away in a white Jeep Liberty.

The 31-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital by medical officials, police said. He is in temporarily serious condition, officials said.

No additional information was made available.

