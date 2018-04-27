Police: 34-year-old man arrested for kicking swans in the head

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say they’ve arrested a 34-year-old Florida man after people at a park saw him kicking swans in the head.
An arrest reports says police were called Thursday morning to Orlando’s Lake Eola Park, which is known for its swans and swan-shaped paddle boats.
Multiple people told officers they saw Rocco Joseph Mantella kicking swans “as hard as possible” as he appeared to practice karate.
The report says Mantella also kicked a sleeping duck.
The Orlando Sentinel reports one witness told investigators Mantella appeared to laugh when he saw her reaction.
Mantella was arrested on a cruelty to animals charge and remained in the Orange County Jail on Friday. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.
