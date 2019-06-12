Police: 4 arrested after Oakland County officials warn FBI they might target Florida jewelry store

From left to right: Devon Newby, John Davis, Tristian Murphy and Delano Ross. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Detroit man was among four people arrested after officials in Oakland County warned the FBI that the men might target a jewelry store in Florida, according to authorities.

According to News 4 Jax in Jacksonville, members of the Jacksonville FBI Safe Streets Task Force were alerted by officials in the Oakland County FBI office that a group of men believed to be in Northeast Florida could target a Jared store.

Authorities set up surveillance near Jared stores in the area and witnessed three men try to rob the store at the St. Johns Town Center, according to police.

John Davis, 29, Tristian Murphy, 30, and Delano Ross, 28, walked into the store with hammers, broke the glass counters and stole jewelry, police said.

They were arrested after a short foot chase by SWAT members who were watching the store, authorities said.

Deven Newby, 28, of Detroit, was arrested in Camden County, Georgia, after the incident, police said.

All four men could face federal charges, the FBI told News 4 Jax.

