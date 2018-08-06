Police: 41-year-old woman assaults 11-year-old girl at Troy pool after text message dispute

TROY, Mich. - An 11-year-old girl was assaulted by a 41-year-old woman at a pool in Troy on Friday after a dispute over text messages, according to police.

The incident occurred in the common pool area at the Gables of Troy apartments, police said.

The victim reportedly approached the woman and said her daughter shouldn't be sending inappropriate text messages to people. The suspect responded by shoving the child with both hands and saying that she would fight her if she were an adult, according to police.

The father of the victim wishes to seek criminal charges against the suspect for assault and battery against his daughter, police said.

