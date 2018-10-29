Police: 54-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after person shot at Bedford Twp. residence

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was shot at a Bedford Township residence Sunday night in what investigators are calling an attempted murder, police said.

Shortly after 9:30 Sunday night, Monroe County deputies responded a 911 call about a shooting victim in need of medical assistance. Deputies arrived at a residence in the 4300 block of Consear Road, where the victim showed up after being shot. The victim was asking for help from an acquaintance who lived there, police said.

Deputies determined that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 9400 block of Summerfield Road, and believed the suspect was still at the location.

Members of the Monroe County Special Response Team, along with detectives, executed a search warrant at the Summerfield Road location and arrested a 54-year-old male suspect. The firearm that was believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered, as well as other evidence, according to investigators.

The suspect was taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of attempted murder, officials said. His identity is currently being withheld.

The victim was transported to Toledo Hospital to undergo treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County

Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

