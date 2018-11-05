Police: 58-year-old Detroit man with poor mental health missing

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking the public to help find a missing man.

Gerald Sharpely was last seen on Wednesday morning in the 11000 block of Minden Avenue. He left to go to the corner store and hasn't been seen since.

Sharpely takes medication daily and his uncle is concerned for his safety because he does not have his medication with him.

Sharpely, 58, is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and 130 pounds with a medium-brown complexion, gray hair and brown eyes. No description of his clothing is available.

He’s in good physical condition but poor mental condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.

