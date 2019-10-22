Police: 6-year-old boy, 35-year-old father found dead in apparent Port Huron murder-suicide

PORT HURON, Mich. - A 6-year-old boy and his 35-year-old father were found dead Monday in an apparent murder-suicide, Port Huron police said.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 3000 block of Cooper Avenue.

Police said they found the 6-year-old boy and his father dead inside the home.

Investigators believe a handgun was used to kill the boy and his father.

Medical officials will make the final ruling on the cause of death, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Port Huron police at 810-984-5383 or the anonymous tip line at 810-987-6688.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.