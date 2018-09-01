Police: 63-year-old man found dead in Chesterfield Township lake

A 63-year-old Chesterfield Township man was found dead in Lake Tranquility.

Friday evening before 6 p.m., a kayaker on the lake called to report a body floating in the middle of the lake.

Chesterfield Township and Harrison Township fire units recovered the man's body, and officials later identified him as a 63-year-old lakefront resident of the Fairchild Lakes mobile home community.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

Lake Tranquility is located in the center of the mobile home community.

