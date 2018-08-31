Police arrest 24-year-old wanted in fatal shooting of Detroit man in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - Police said they've arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a Detroit man in Warren.

Reinaldo Richard Jamison, 24, is accused of fatally shooting Andrew Wilson Fort, 32.

Police released a photo of Jamison on Thursday, announcing that they were searching for him. The suspect turned himself in to police later that night.

Jamison is facing a second-degree murder charge as well as a felony firearms charge, according to Warren police.

The shooting happened at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 23500 block of Joseph Street inside the Glenwood Village trailer park. Officers found Fort dead when they arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized the warrant for Jamison.

The shooting resulted from an ongoing dispute between the two men over a vehicle, according to police.

