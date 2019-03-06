Police arrest homeless teen accused of stealing package from Roseville porch

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police arrested a homeless 19-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a package off a porch, officials said.

Officers were on routine patrol around 12:30 p.m. Friday when they saw Nigel Murphy walking north on Greenleaf Street from Wildwood Street carrying a box with a shipping/packaging label, police said.

An officer saw the label was from a company that predominantly sells female clothing.

Police said they spoke with Murphy, who said he is homeless. He said the box belonged to him and that a family member had shipped it to his old address on Groveland Street, according to authorities.

Officers said they could see the address on the box was to a home on 11 Mile Road in Roseville.

Murphy was offered a ride to a shelter and accepted, police said. While on the way to the shelter, police asked Murphy about the name on the address label of the box. He couldn't state of the name of the person on the label, so officers found a contact number and called the individual, according to police.

The person told police nobody had permission to remove the box from the home, so Murphy was taken into custody, police said.

He is charged with one count of larceny and also has an outstanding warrant in another city, police said.

The package was returned to the owner.

Murphy was arraigned Monday at 39th District Court. He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Murphy is scheduled to return to court March 20.

