Police arrest man found inside Detroit pharmacy at 3 a.m.

DETROIT - A 37-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday morning after police found him inside a Rite Aid pharmacy on Fenkell Road.

According to authorities, just before 3 a.m. police noticed a window of the pharmacy was broken and went in to investigate. Inside, police found a man inside who was taken into custody without any problems.

Police said merchandise and a cash register was damaged inside the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

