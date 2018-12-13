Police arrest man suspected of robbing Lake Trust Credit Union in Brighton

A man sought in connection to a bank robbery Dec. 10, 2018 in Brighton, Mich. (WDIV)

BRIGHTON, Mich. - Police in Brighton said they have arrested a man suspected of robbing a credit union.

The arrest was made Wednesday at noon. The suspect was arrested at his home in Novi without incident, according to police.

Police said, in a release, the suspect "provided investigators locations of key evidence."

ORIGINAL: Police seek Brighton credit union robbery suspect

Police believe the man robbed the Lake Trust Credit Union at 2 p.m. Monday Police said the accused implied he had a weapon but a weapon was never revealed.

The suspect was transported to the Livingston County Jail.

