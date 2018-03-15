Police arrest two intoxicated men in Pontiac firing handgun indiscriminately

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police apprehended two men Thursday for reckless discharge of a firearm while intoxicated after two others thought they were under fire.

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of gunfire near Lake Street and Gillespie Avenue Thursday at about 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing gunshots and secured two men, who were found taking cover. The men, who had called 911, were taken to a safer location before police returned to the forested area. Using the patrol car's public address system, police were able to order two men, believed to be the shooters, to turn themselves over to authorities.

Police said the two were intoxicated, uncooperative and had a handgun in their possession. A search of the area found 17 bullet casings from the fired shots.

Authorities believe the two were firing the gun indiscriminately in the wooded area and not at the people who called police.

They are lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

