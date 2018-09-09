Detroit police ask for help finding 11-year-old girl

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking the public for any information that could help bring Tamea Jackson home.

Jackson, 11, was last seen on Friday in the 14000 block of Kentfield at 7:30 p.m. She left earlier in the day, around 9 a.m., when her mother was getting ready to take the children to school. Jackson was located that evening, but left again.

Police said this is the third time Jackson has left.

Jackson is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. She has a medium brown complexion, braided hair and a small scar on her left hand.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with red and blue letters, light blue jean shorts, white socks with white and black puma shoes.

Police said Jackson is in good condition, but had "some challenges."

If anyone has seen Tamea Jackson, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5600 or 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

