Police ask for public's help in finding missing 32-year-old man

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 32-year-old man who has been missing from Detroit since before Christmas.

Jovon English was last seen at his home Dec. 18, 2017, in the 18600 block of Conley Street and family members said they heard from him on Dec. 23, 2017.

Family members said this is the first time English has not contacted his mother in a while.

English is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weigh between 165 and 175 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black and green Air Jordan shoes, black jacket, black shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked the contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1100.



