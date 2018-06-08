Police believe 51-year-old Troy man lied to officers about drunkenly crashing car into house

TROY, Mich. - Police believe a 51-year-old Troy man lied to officers about drunkenly crashing his car into a house.

Officers were called around 2:40 a.m. Saturday to John R. Roa, north of Vermont Drive, where a black 2016 Kia Soul had crashed into a house.

Gerald Joseph Robbins was inside the car with his wife. He told officers he was a passenger in the car when he and his wife began to argue, according to authorities.

His wife said Robbins grabbed the steering wheel while she was driving, causing her to lose control and crash into a house. She said she was too upset to drive after the crash, so Robbins got into the driver's seat and reversed the car away from the home.

Robbins admitted to having a few alcoholic drinks before the crash as a bar in Troy, police said.

Officers believe Robbins was driving the car at the time of the crash because there was blood on the deployed driver's side airbag, and he was the only one injured.

Robbins was asked to perform several sobriety tests, and he did poorly, officers said. He submitted to a breath test, which revealed a .131 percent blood-alcohol content, officials said.

Robbins was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

