Police believe alarm foiled thieves targeting grocery store pharmacy in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. - Police believe thieves targeting a grocery store pharmacy in Monroe were scared off by a secondary alarm.

Monroe police were called after 6 a.m. Thursday to the Foodtown pharmacy on North Telegraph Road.

Officers said the front doors had been forced open and the pharmaceuticals had been targeted, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Police believe a secondary audible alarm might have caused the thieves to flee before they found what they wanted.

It's unknown if the incident is connected to other recent pharmacy break-ins in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7510.

