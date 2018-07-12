Police believe alcohol was factor in Bloomfield Hills Lamborghini crash

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - A 39-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday night after crashing a Lamborghini on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills.

According to authorities, Bloomfield Hills Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the collision on Woodward Avenue, south of Long Lake Road. The crash involved an exotic, high-performance sports car valued at more than $200,000.

Police believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

Witnesses said they saw the 2015 Lamborghini Huracan traveling at a high rate of speed, go out of control and strike a tree in the center median of Woodward Avenue.

The driver and a passenger were treated for minor injuries and released.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released pending the issuance of a warrant based on his blood test to determine his blood alcohol level.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.