Police believe gunshot victims at Detroit hospitals might be connected to same shooting

DETROIT - Police believe two gunshot victims who showed up at Detroit hospitals might be connected to the same shooting.

One victim was taken to a hospital by medical officials after a shooting in the 21500 block of Curtis Street, police said.

He told officials he was walking home when a group ran up to him and a man shot him with a handgun, police said.

He is listed as stable.

Another possible victim who showed up at a Detroit hospital might be connected to the shooting on Curtis Street, police said.

The incident involving the second victim is still being investigated, according to authorities.

No additional information was made available.

