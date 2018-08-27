Police: Bicyclist killed in head-on collision by vehicle crossing bridge to Belle Isle

DETROIT - A bicyclist was killed Sunday night in Detroit after being struck by a vehicle crossing the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle, according to the Michigan State Police.

Investigators said the bicyclist, a 28-year-old male, was struck head on about 9 p.m. by a vehicle crossing southbound on the bridge. The man was thrown onto the windshield of the 2007 black Dodge Caliber.

The bicyclist was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to officials.

A crash investigation is ongoing.

Overnight: Troopers from Meteo South Post responded to the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle for a serious injury car and bicycle crash at approximately 9:00pm on 8/26/18. A 2007 black Dodge Caliber was driving southbound onto Belle Isle when it struck a bicycle head on. pic.twitter.com/J8zkha5cWq — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.