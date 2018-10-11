Police: Bloomfield Twp. cashier uses man's debit card after customer turns in lost wallet

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A cashier at a Bloomfield Township grocery store is accused of keeping a lost wallet turned in by a customer and using a debit card inside to make several purchases, police said.

Police were called at 6 p.m. March 27 to the 100 block of Hamilton Road by a man who said he'd lost his wallet and his debit card had been used.

Detectives determined another customer at the grocery store had turned the wallet in to Carolyn Camille Ballard, who kept it and made several purchases with the man's debit card.

Ballard was arraigned this week in 48th District Court on a felony warrant for stealing/retaining a financial transaction device and larceny in a building.

Ballard is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. Her next court appearance is Oct. 18.

