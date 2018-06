Detroit police said a body of a man shot in the face was found on Detroit's west side Tuesday. (WDIV)

Detroit police say the body of a man shot in the face was found on the city's west side Tuesday.

Officers responded about 3:05 p.m. after the body was discovered by a person walking near Tireman Avenue and Trinity Street, police said.

Authorities described the victim as a 35-year-old black male. Police said the victim was shot several times, and at least once in the face.

No other information is available at this time.

