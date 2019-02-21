Police bust a package theft suspect in Livonia with help of social media

LIVONIA, Mich. - Emery Johnson is a homeowner in Livonia with a motion sensor camera on his porch. He was expecting a delivery but what he didn't expect was that after the package was delivered his camera would send another alert.

Watch the full report above.

Johnson watched the theft occur live on his phone. The alleged thief had left behind clear images of his face and he had worn an ID badge from the place where he works.

When Johnson shared the video on Facebook he got an immediate reaction.

The suspect has since been arrested by police and the package has been returned.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.