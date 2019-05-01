Police called to scene of barricaded gunman at home in Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. - Police were called to an Adrian home Wednesday morning for reports of a barricaded gunman.

Officers were called around 5 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of Ormsby Street.

The situation was contained to a single home, but residents in the area north of East Maple Avenue, east of Comstock Street, west of Croswell Street and south of Mulberry and Seeley streets were asked to lock their doors and windows and shelter in place.

Officials at Madison, Adrian and LISD schools were made aware of the situation, police said.

Residents were also asked to stay away from windows.

