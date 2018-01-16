Police car chase after Milford car theft

MILFORD, Mich. - Samir Adous was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of resisting and obstructing an arrest, fleeing and alluding and unlawful driving of an automobile.

According to authorities, Adous entered an SUV that was left running in a Speedway parking lot in Milford and took off. Police spotted the speeding SUV and followed in pursuit, but when Adous reached speeds of 95 mph on the slick, snow-covered roads, the chase was called off for public safety, police said.

Adous entered the park & ride on Milford Road near I-96 to ditch the stolen vehicle, which put him in the path of a Sheriff's deputy who had just heard of the pursuit on the radio. The deputy apprehended him after a short foot chase.

He is due back in court on Jan. 31. He was given a $100,000 cash bond.

