Police: Center Line shooting leaves 2 injured near Van Dyke and Theisen; investigation ongoing

Officers in Center Line responded to a shooting near Van Dyke Avenue and Theisen Street on Wednesday, July 5, 2018. (WDIV)

CENTER LINE, Mich. - Police responded to a shooting Wednesday morning in Center Line where they say two people were shot and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers received a call around 4 a.m. of shots fired in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Theisen Street, according to the Center Line Police Department.

Two victims, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, showed up at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening bullet wounds, police said. One victim was from Detroit and the other was from Warren, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det/Sgt. Michael Gerald at 586-757-2200, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

