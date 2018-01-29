Police chase begins in Lathrup Village, ends in multi-vehicle crash in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD - A police chase Sunday morning began in Lathrup Village and ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Southfield.

The chase started at about 3:10 a.m. when a motorist flagged down an officer and said a silver Jeep Wrangler stopped at a traffic signal ahead had been driving erratically.

The officer followed the Wrangler for a short time and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Wrangler ignored the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren, continuing westbound on I-696.

Police said pursuit continued on M-10 and ultimately ended in a multi-vehicle crash on Northwestern Highway, south of Franklin Road in Southfield.

The driver of the Wrangler and two other individuals were taken to the hospital for evaluation and were listed in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

