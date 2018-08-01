Police chase ends in crash on I-96 in Detroit; suspect fled on foot

DETROIT - A police chase ended in a crash Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side after police pursued what they believed to be a stolen van.

Michigan State Police said troopers attempted to stop the van at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday after it was reported as stolen. The driver failed to stop and was pursued.

The van eventually crashed at I-96 and Grand River and fled the vehicle.

Police are trying to locate the suspect with their K-9 unit.

